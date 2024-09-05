Ferrero Rocher is encouraging fans to celebrate themselves the way they’d celebrate others, with a new program that blends the indulgent experience of Ferrero Rocher chocolate with the pleasures of retreating with a new book.

During fall’s gathering season, people often prioritize their time celebrating others—so making enough time for themselves is a habit that can be difficult to develop. Reading is one of fall’s ultimate solo activities, but nearly half of Americans didn’t finish a book last year (You Gov Survey).

On Thursday, September 5, ahead of National Read a Book Day (September 6), Ferrero Rocher will partner with The StoryGraph to present the “Reading is a Treat” challenge. To launch the new Ferrero Rocher Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel chocolate bar, Ferrero Rocher invites readers nationwide to take part in the four-week “Reading is a Treat” challenge, which allows participants to discover new books, track their reading progress, and unlock a complimentary Ferrero Rocher chocolate bar reward.

Once readers complete the challenge—which features curated, fall-inspired reading prompts that pair with Ferrero Rocher chocolate—they’ll receive a complimentary new Ferrero Rocher Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel chocolate bar while supplies last, and on a first come, first served basis. The challenge is free and open to all U.S. participants. Readers may only complete the challenge once. To join the Ferrero Rocher Reading is a Treat challenge, readers can simply visit The StoryGraph between September 5–October 3 and create a free profile.

The new Ferrero Rocher Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel bars feature crunchy hazelnut pieces and caramel with a touch of salt, wrapped with a dark chocolate shell containing 55% cocoa.

Ferrero Rocher Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel chocolate bar ($3.69) will be available in September to purchase online and at retailers nationwide.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­