Sun-Maid Growers of California has unveiled its newest product line: Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve.

Each box of Farmstand Reserve contains five single-serve pouches, offering convenience and portion control for on-the-go snacking.

The product line features four distinct varieties:

Dried Mixed Berries (cranberries, Bing cherries, and blueberries)

Sea Salt Chocolate Flavored Coated Banana Chips

Dried Whole Cranberries

Sea Salt Cocoa and Caramel Dusted Raisins

"Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve is a game-changer, offering a moment of mindful snacking anywhere amidst our demanding lives," says Steve Loftus, president and chief executive officer of Sun-Maid. "We've crafted a premium, convenient snack that aligns with today's consumer desires, allowing people to savor the goodness of fruit without compromising on more indulgent experiences."

Dr. Susan Albers, an expert on mindful eating, emphasizes the importance of intentional snacking. "Mindful snacking helps individuals slow down, savor each bite, and make thoughtful choices about what they eat," said Dr. Albers.

"Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve supports this practice by offering mindful portions and delicious options that encourage consumers to appreciate the flavors and enjoy their snacks fully. Each individually wrapped item is the perfect portable snack, compact enough to toss into your work tote, gym bag, or diaper bag without taking up valuable space. These snacks foster mindful eating without any effort, making them an ideal choice for individuals with busy lives – which is all of us!”

What sets Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve apart from other dried fruit brands is its unwavering commitment to quality and flavor. Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve’s Whole Dried Cranberries are a standout example. Unlike traditional dried cranberries, which feature only the skins, Sun-Maid uses whole dried cranberries which delivers a superior taste and texture experience.

For more information about Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve, visit sunmaidfarmstandreserve.com.

Related: