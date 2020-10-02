Company: Sun-Maid

Website: www.sunmaid.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Imagination ignites at Halloween and perhaps there’s no better time to entertain new ideas than during what is sure to be a very different season. Sun-Maid—the iconic brand in the little red box—is here to help mom this Halloween, with new better-for-you snacks to enjoy or hand out and tips from real families. Just in time for the traditionally candy-filled holiday, Sun-Maid reveals a whole new alternative to chocolate peanut butter cups—raisins made covered in peanut butter flavor for its yogurt-covered raisin treats—in both Chocolate and Peanut Butter Yogurt as well as PB&J flavor mashups. For those looking for a festive addition to a treat bag or bowl, Sun-Maid is also releasing limited edition glow-in-the-dark packaging for its Sour Raisin Snacks in a variety of flavors, and yogurt-covered raisins.

After the success of popular Yogurt Covered Raisin mashups like Strawberry and Vanilla and Chocolate and Vanilla, Sun-Maid reveals its latest raisin recipe flavor: Peanut Butter. Peanut Butter is perfected for the Yogurt Covered Raisin and pairs for two new products: Chocolate and Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins and PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins. These new combinations are the first new Yogurt Covered Raisin offerings of 2020 and create 10 kid-friendly flavors in Sun-Maid’s mix of Yogurt Covered Raisin options. Sun-Maid Yogurt Covered Raisins are non-GMO and always made with natural flavors.

Chocolate and Peanut Butter: The chocolate and peanut butter combination is made with whole fruit with a raisin at the core, surrounded by a creamy mix of rich chocolate and nutty peanut butter. Inspired by the peanut butter cup, the new release comes just in time for Halloween when the popular flavor combination sweeps shelves.

PB&J: The classic marriage makes its way to whole fruit with a familiar flavor for kids and parents. Made with strawberry, PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins pack a sweet and savory punch and a welcome alternative to or complement for the traditional sandwich.

The new mashups are available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger and Ahold.

Adding even more inspiration for spirited fun, Sun-Maid is releasing limited edition, glow-in-the-dark packaging in Sour Raisin Snacks and Yogurt Covered Raisin variety packs. The Halloween-themed Sour Raisin Snacks come in 24 fun size pouches with 12 Strawberry and 12 Blue Raspberry flavors. The Sun-Maid Yogurt Covered Raisin snacks for Halloween are available in an 18-fun-sized pouch box including Chocolate and Vanilla covered raisins. Available via Walmart.com and Amazon.com, the packages feature bats that glow after being held up to a UV or smartphone light.

Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks are fruit snacks the way nature intended—they taste like sour candy but are whole fruit. Taking the raisin up a level, Sun-Maid uses golden raisins and simply adds a little sour pucker of natural fruit flavoring. No added sugar, and northing artificial—these treats provide an entirely new flavor experience. Sour Raisin Snacks come in four flavors for other tastes, including Watermelon and Mixed Berry, in addition to Strawberry and Blue Raspberry.

SRPs for the new products are $3.29 for the Chocolate and Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins, as well as the PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins, and $5.99 for the Sour Raisin Snacks, and Yogurt Raisins.

For more information about Sun-Maid snacks for Halloween or any time of the year, visit www.sunmaid.com. On the website consumers can use the product locator to find the brand’s whole fruit snacks in a store nearest them, or visit the Sun-Maid market to purchase snacks.

For more updates on the brand and its products, follow Sun-Maid on Facebook (facebook.com/sunmaid) Twitter (@Sun_Maid) and Instagram (@SunMaid) for the latest product news and promotional offers.