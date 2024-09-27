Metsä Board, a European producer of fresh fiber paperboards, has partnered with Finnish confectionery maker Kouvolan Lakritsi to create a new, reclosable licorice mug made of fresh fiber paperboard.

Inspired by paperboard cups, Metsä Board’s packaging design team developed the new paperboard mug with a heat-sealed transparent plastic film that keeps the licorice fresh. Once opened, the reclosable paperboard cover effectively preserves the licorice.

The result is a durable, recyclable container that keeps Kouvolan Lakritsi’s licorice fresh while reportedly making a strong visual impression on store shelves. The new packaging also addresses common consumer complaints about traditional plastic sweet pouches, such as easy tearing and stickiness, while reducing the use of plastic.

“We had long been thinking whether the sales package for licorice could be something different than a plastic pouch,” says Timo Nisula, managing director at Kouvolan Lakritsi. “The new mug can even be reused as a coffee cup that gives a slight flavor of licorice in the coffee.”

"Collaborating with our customers is vital in developing paperboard innovations that address their specific needs," says Ilkka Harju, packaging services director at Metsä Board. “By working closely with Kouvolan Lakritsi, we designed a new paperboard solution that aligns with the company’s renowned brand and offers a functional, innovative design."

Kouvolan Lakritsi, a Finnish brand established in 1906, has produced its licorice with the same recipe since 1960. The cup was manufactured by Kruunukartonki in Finland.

