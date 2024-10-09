Supermarket Italy, an online destination for authentic gourmet imported products from Italy since 2009, has expanded its offerings to debut a candy basket.

The Supermarket Italy Candy Extravaganza Basket is a collection of confections with various flavors, such as citrus and coffee. The basket includes:

Les Anis de Flavigny Organic Tangerine Mint candies, a French candy with aniseed, tangerine, and mint

Hermann The German Ginger Orange Hard Candy, a blend of citrus and spice

L'Abeille Occitane Honey Pearls Candy with Mint, a French candy that reportedly fuses honey with a minty finish

Mangini Misto Lusso Assorted Filled Caramel Candy, including a caramel center with a variety of flavored hard shells

Mangini Agrumi Assorted Citrus Candy, a celebration of Italy's citrus fruits

Bali’s Best Coffee Candy, a hard candy made with real coffee

Crafted Candy Vegan Gummy Bears, which are plant-based

Founded in 2009, Supermarket Italy is rooted in a family tradition of Italian and international cuisine. Today, the business caters to chefs, restaurants, foodies, and culturally curious consumers, offering a wholesale division alongside its direct-to-consumer platform.

