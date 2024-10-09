Supermarket Italy, an online destination for authentic gourmet imported products from Italy since 2009, has expanded its offerings to include snack and bakery baskets.

The Supermarket Italy Deluxe Baked Goods Basket offers a curated selection of baked delights from Europe. The basket includes:

Schlünder Marzipan Cake, enveloped in chocolate

Tre Marie Almond & Chocolate Cream Wafers, including chocolate and nutty almond

Mulino Bianco Macine, offering a classic Italian cookie experience

Pan di Stelle Cookies, featuring star-shaped sugar and chocolate

From France, Pierre Biscuiterie French Pure Butter Cookies

Lazzaroni Amaretti Bags, with almond flavor, a nod to Italy's confectionery heritage

Mulino Bianco Baiocchi Cookies with Pistachio Cream, featuring pistachio filling sandwiched between two cookies

Balconi Torta Tiramisu Cake, a dessert combining mascarpone and espresso-soaked layers

The brand also debuted a Supermarket Italy Snacks Basket, offering an assortment of premium treats from across Europe, including savory and sweet flavors. The snacks in the basket include:

Mulino Bianco Pangri Rustic Bread sticks

La Florentine Soft Nougat Almonds & Pistachios Torrone, an Italian treat combining nougat with almonds and pistachios

Lazzaroni Amaretti Refill Bag, with a helping of classic Amaretti cookies (almond flavor)

Sanniti Taralli Pugliesi all'Anice, a traditional Italian cracker with a twist of anise flavor (reportedly a licorice-like flavor profile)

Caprice Wafers Pralines with Hazelnut and Cocoa, wafer rolls filled with cocoa and hazelnut cream

Hans Freitag Noblesse Assorted Biscuits and Wafers, a mix of cookies and wafers in a variety of shapes and flavors, made by a German confectioner

Founded in 2009, Supermarket Italy is rooted in a family tradition of Italian and international cuisine. Today, the business caters to chefs, restaurants, foodies, and culturally curious consumers, offering a wholesale division alongside its direct-to-consumer platform.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Supermarket Italy saw a surge in demand, nearly tripling its growth since its inception. Customers can now discover the finest imported ingredients from around the world to elevate their at-home cooking and find the perfect gifts for any holiday or special occasion.

