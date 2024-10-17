Fairtrade America is promoting ethical trade all October through several activations. In the U.S., three new murals depicting the farmers behind cocoa and coffee products will be unveiled October 19 at community events hosted by grocery stores dedicated to ethical sourcing in Boise, Buffalo, and Denver.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently talked to Daniel Klausner, director of commercial strategy and impact, Hu Kitchen, about why Hu chooses to be Fairtrade certified. Hu Kitchen is the maker of sustainable chocolate bars, gems, hunks, baking chocolate, and chocolate-covered snacks such as cashew and vanilla bean hunks.





Liz Parker Kuhn: When and how did Hu Kitchen originally get Fairtrade certified?

Daniel Klausner: Hu officially became Fairtrade certified back in 2021, which represented an exciting milestone for our brand! Like so much of what we do, pursuing the Fairtrade certification stemmed from the team members behind the Hu brand. Our team’s collective passion and drive to create products that not only delight consumers, but also support the livelihoods of the farmers that make those products possible, led us towards the certification. As a proud partner of Fairtrade, Hu sources 100% of its cocoa, coconut sugar, cashews, vanilla, and quinoa on Fairtrade terms.





LPK: How does Hu help Fairtrade farmers and workers?

DK: Hu supports Fairtrade farmers & workers in three distinct ways, each of which relate back to being certified Fairtrade. Being certified Fairtrade means farming organizations earn at least the Fairtrade Minimum Price, which acts as a safeguard for when market prices drop. In addition, farmers receive the Fairtrade Premium, which certified producer organizations democratically reinvest into projects of their choosing, such as training & development programs or resources to improve their farms & communities. Finally, by using the Fairtrade mark on our products we are investing in the Fairtrade system, which is a commitment to the work being done to support & expand the network of farmers that benefit from Fairtrade.





LPK: How is Hu Kitchen celebrating Fairtrade Month this year?

DK: This October, Hu is participating in the "We are Fairtrade" campaign sponsored by Fairtrade America, honoring Salamatu Katta, one of the cocoa farmers who has made an impact within her community. We’re excited to raise awareness about the benefits of Fairtrade products, as well as better connect shoppers with the incredible farmers behind their favorite products.





LPK: Why is Fairtrade certification key to Hu’s brand ethos?

Founded with a mission to unite simple ingredients and unbeatable taste, Hu prioritizes not only those enjoying their products but also better supporting the livelihoods of the farmers that grow the ingredients they source to make their products. Sourcing our ingredients with the Fairtrade certification is a natural extension of our brand’s founding mission and values





DK: Sourcing ingredients that are Fairtrade certified absolutely strengthens our supply chain. By creating more stability in pricing and delivering premiums to farmers we are creating a stronger network of farmers. 41% of the premiums paid on Fairtrade cocoa globally goes towards improving production practices within producing organizations. As farmers invest in their own businesses and the quality of cocoa they produce, they in turn help Hu to secure a more sustainable chain built to last.

Related - Fairtrade America: Farmers need a fairer deal