Candy-maker M&M's and global lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York have unveiled a limited-edition collection of candy-themed handbags, jewelry, and accessories that will launch globally this holiday season.

Taking cues from M&M's packaging and colorful candy shells, the collection infuses the Kate Spade New York product with a twist, including:

M&M's x Kate Spade New York Embellished Smooth Leather 3D Crossbody and Chain Coin Purse

M&M's x Kate Spade New York Embellished Patent PU 3D Crossbody and Packet Key Fob, inspired by the classic Peanut M&M's packaging

M&M's x Kate Spade New York Jewelry, including bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms, and stackable rings inspired by the candy's shape.

"The M&M's brand has long been committed to bringing people together through colorful fun," says Jane Hwang, GM global M&M's. "Partnering with a brand like kate spade new york, known for joy, and everyday celebrations, is the perfect complement this holiday season. We hope the special collection will surprise and delight our fans as they rock their favorite brands in an iconic new way."

"Kate Spade New York has always been rooted in joy through personal style and self-expression, with products that deliver vibrant pops of color, playful patterns and dimensional textures," says Charlotte Warshaw VP, Americas wholesale, global licensing and collaborations of kate spade new york. "This iconic collaboration with M&M's delivers just that and does so in a way that puts front-and-center our Gen Z customer."

Available from November 1, the limited-edition M&M's x Kate Spade New York collection will be available for purchase at select M&M's and Kate Spade New York stores, select department stores, and online at MMS.com and katespade.com.

Mars is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.