This week's Fun Friday kicks off with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiling the first Big League Chew Bobblehead, which features the bubble gum brand, this morning.

The Big League Chew Bobblehead is being released as the 2024 baseball season comes to a close with the 120th edition of the World Series getting underway today. The bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Big League Chew.

The bobblehead features the slugger from the Outta Here Original package standing on a baseball diamond base with a mini pack of Big League Chew on the front of the base. The slugger is holding a bat and wearing a uniform with the Big League Chew logo on the helmet, and the Big League Chew Bubble Gum logo is also on the front of the base.

Read more at our article here.

M&M's, Kate Spade NY launch candy-inspired collab

Candy-maker Mars' M&M's brand and global lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York have unveiled a limited-edition collection of candy-themed handbags, jewelry, and accessories that will launch globally this holiday season.

Taking cues from M&M's packaging and colorful candy shells, the collection infuses the Kate Spade New York product with a twist. The new products include a leather 3D crossbody and chain coin purse, a 3D crossbody and packet key fob inspired by classic Peanut M&M's packaging, and jewelry, including bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms, and stackable rings inspired by the candy's shape.

Check out our article to learn more.

Celebrate National Chocolate Day with Kinder Bueno Giveaway & Fannie May

Any chocolate afficionados worth their salt must be gearing up to celebrate National Chocolate Day on October 28.

To make the day even sweeter, Kinder Bueno and Fannie May are hosting giveaways to give enthusiasts fun ways to elevate the day. They include:

Kinder Bueno: From October 21 through October 28, Kinder Bueno is giving 150 lucky consumers a prize back, inclusive of crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno bars and fun swag. To enter, head to @kinderbuenous on Instagram and follow the brand, like the post and tag a friend.

Fannie May: From October 28 through October 30, chocolate lovers can receive the following deals: The 1-lb. Heritage collection will be $16.49 (regularly $29.99) on FannieMay.com, and it ships nationwide Sample the best of Fannie May with its premium 1-lb. chocolate Heritage Collection and savor assorted gourmet chocolate. This collection of fine chocolates highlights the rich history of Fannie May with Pixies, buttercreams, sea salt caramels, and chocolate-covered nuts. 15% off at Fannie May stores (all locations)



Consumers budget for Halloween

One thing is clear this spooky season: chocolate and candy reign supreme at Halloween. Consumers are making room in their budgets to treat themselves and others to their favorite chocolate and candy, despite increased food costs, says the National Confectioners Association.

Halloween chocolate and candy sales reached $6.4 billion in 2023 and NCA projects an expected 3-5% increase in sales this year. As some additional context: the confectionery category reached $48 billion in total sales in 2023, with projections taking the total category to $61 billion by 2028.

New NCA research shows that there is broad-based engagement during the Halloween season by consumers of all age demographics:

94% of all Americans are planning to take part in enjoying, sharing, or gifting chocolate and candy during Halloween. Here’s how it breaks down by generation: Gen Z (95%), Millennials (96%), Gen X (96%), Boomers (91%)

90% of Boomers say they are stocked up and ready to hand out chocolate and candy.

99% of Gen X say that chocolate and candy are #1 in terms of what they’ll hand out to trick-or-treaters.

Millennials are sharing the joy of the season with their children and will be running through the neighborhood with their own trick-or-treaters—more than any other generation.

Gen Z is ready to get the party started early! They’re more likely than any other generation to get a head start on enjoying Halloween chocolate and candy before 10/31.

Chicago commemorates National Tavern-Style Pizza Day

It’s official! Home Run Inn is the founder of National Tavern-Style Pizza Day on October 22. With roots as a tavern on Chicago’s Southside since 1923 and officially serving its signature crispy crust since the early 1940’s, Mayor Brandon Johnson cheered on Home Run Inn for the first celebration on Tuesday, October 22 that was filled with special offers and a donation to support the people of Chiago.

Festivities included Home Run Inn’s large cheese, sausage, or pepperoni pizzas for $13.99 (regular price $21.75-$25.00) available at any Home Run Inn restaurant October 22 and 23; a chance to win one of 23 Throw Back Tavern-Style Pizza Parties (to include 10 pizzas, a tavern-style pizza party kit, and limited time tavern-style merch valued at $200 each); and a donation of 11,923 pizzas during the year 2025 to the City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) for Chicagoans experiencing homelessness, families, seniors, and youth.

Home Run Inn, known for its tavern-style thin crust pizza, has been an institution in Chicago since 1923. The original tavern, located at the corner of 31st Street and Kildare Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood, was owned by great grandparents Mary and Vincent Grittani. It was later named “Home Run Inn” in 1947 when a home run from a neighborhood baseball game was hit through the tavern’s window.

The family-owned business continued when their daughter married Nick Perrino, whom, after returning from World War II, joined his mother-in-law in the tavern. They came up with the idea to put complimentary pizza at the bar, as a snack to go with a cold drink. The family’s original recipe from Bari, Italy of hand-pinched crispy crust, zesty sauce, and plentiful cheese soon became a hit. Thus, Home Run Inn began selling the pizza, and the famous tavern-style recipe took off.

Home Run Inn, led by fourth-generation family member CEO Dan Costello, remains passionately committed to building their family legacy, upholding the values passed down from their great-grandparents, and actively giving back to the communities they serve and beyond.