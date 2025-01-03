Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently talked with Kavita Jain, vice president of supply chain for the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) division at Mars Wrigley.

Jain has over 27 years’ of experience in FMCG within fast growth emerging markets, and was previously the first female VP to lead supply chain for Unilever South Asia. In her role at GEM, she focuses on driving supply chain efficiencies and innovation to drive growth for the region.





Liz Parker Kuhn: How does Mars Wrigley GEM work to keep a sustainable supply chain?

Kavita Jain: At Mars Wrigley GEM, maintaining a sustainable supply chain is central to our mission, shaped by our commitment to ethical practices and the innovative technology we use. Transparency is also crucial; we uphold clear communication of goals and adherence to our Supplier Code of Conduct, which aligns with international human rights standards to prevent forced labour and ensure ethical operations across the board. Advanced technologies such as GPS polygon mapping play a pivotal role in our efforts to track the sourcing origins of crucial ingredients like cocoa, ensuring that our products do not contribute to deforestation or degradation of natural ecosystems. This technology helps us maintain a robust, transparent, and sustainable supply chain that not only meets our environmental goals but also builds trust with consumers and stakeholders by setting clear, measurable standards for accountability and performance in our global emerging markets. Additionally, initiatives such as Moo’ving Dairy Forward utilizes technology with an ambition to create a scalable and economically viable pathway to net zero dairy. The five-year project is in line with the company’s 2030 ambition to slash greenhouse gas emissions by a whopping 50%.



LPK: What are the key challenges managing a cocoa supply chain?

KJ: The cocoa supply chain is fraught with complex and multifaceted challenges, primarily centred around ethical sourcing, environmental impact, and economic sustainability for farmers. The biophysical limitations of cocoa production, coupled with socio-economic issues in producing regions, demand a transformative approach. Our response includes the Cocoa for Generations plan, which focuses on eradicating child labor and ensuring that cocoa farming is a viable, fair, and more attractive profession for current and future generations. Additionally, aligning with our commitment to digital transformation, we're implementing traceability technology to verify origins of cocoa and ensure that it comes from non-deforested areas, addressing environmental concerns head-on.



LPK: What impact does new confectionery innovation/flavors/trends have on Supply Chain?

The impact of new confectionery innovations, flavors, and trends on Mars Wrigley's supply chain is substantial, driving us to continuously adapt and evolve in our manufacturing and distribution processes. Our collaboration with Accenture on developing the Factory of the Future is a prime example of how we are integrating advanced technologies to meet these dynamic demands effectively. Using digital twins, which allow us to model and simulate production processes virtually before actual physical implementation, we can rapidly respond to new product developments. This capability is crucial when introducing new flavors or packaging innovations, as it enables us to anticipate potential challenges and optimize our manufacturing operations without the costs and delays associated with trial and error in a physical setting. For instance, when adapting to trends such as the inclusion of exotic flavors or varying package sizes that cater to different consumer preferences, digital twins provide us with a bird’s-eye view of how these changes will affect our production lines. The technology allows for real-time adjustments and predicts outcomes on reliability, quality, and energy efficiency, thus ensuring that the introduction of new products is smooth and efficient.

Additionally, the Factory of the Future initiative involves the application of AI and cloud technology across our global manufacturing network. This integration not only supports the scalability needed to cope with new trends but also enhances our ability to be agile in a market that demands rapid innovation. As a result, Mars Wrigley's supply chain becomes a significant enabler of competitive advantage, not just a functional necessity, allowing the business to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving confectionery market.



LPK: How do you keep your finger on the pulse of emerging consumer tastes and trends?

Parallel to our technological endeavors, Mars places an emphasis on direct consumer engagement. Techniques such as social listening play a critical role, as they provide real-time feedback and sentiment analysis from social media platforms and online forums. This direct line to consumer opinions offers qualitative insights that are invaluable to our product development and marketing strategies. Moreover, traditional market research methods, including surveys and focus groups, complement these digital insights by providing deeper, more nuanced understandings of consumer attitudes and behaviors.



LPK: Can you speak to any other consumer trends/behaviors in the chocolate category?

At Mars Wrigley Global Emerging markets, we deeply value the unique tastes, behaviors and trends specific to each market. Recognizing the distinctive preferences of different regions, we tailor our products accordingly. For instance, in the Middle East, we introduced Galaxy Dates packs, specifically designed to align with local tastes and traditional consumption habits. Additionally, we are attuned to the evolving purchasing behaviors across these markets, particularly the surge in online shopping and the increasing expectation for rapid delivery. By continuing to adapt our strategies and offerings we ensure that our chocolate is not only culturally relevant but also accessible through preferred consumer channels, enhancing our customer satisfaction and engagement.



LPK: Anything new coming up in Mars Wrigley GEM’s Supply Chain for 2025?

Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential of digital innovations, particularly the development of a digital twin in our supply chain. This technology will allow us to model supply chain dynamics and predict outcomes, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency. Our focus will be on ensuring that these advancements align with our broader sustainability objectives while improving resilience and responsiveness across our operations.

