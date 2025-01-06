Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) is revealing the company’s 2025 global trend inspirations via the Spark–Ignites Creativity, Inspires Senses platform. Since 2015, Bell's Spark Trends platform has been mapping the origins of imagination.

Year after year, Spark outlines a world of new possibilities, unlocking creativity by forecasting influential trends in the flavor and fragrance industries.

“This year, Bell’s Spark Trends continue to uncover various ways in which global consumers are responding to current cultural and lifestyle shifts. We’re thrilled to reveal the five macro trend that we see impacting our world in 2025 – and for years to come,” exclaims Kelli Heinz, vice president of marketing and industry affairs.

Bell’s Spark Trends platform tracks five key macro trend that are impacting consumers today and in the future. Collectively identified by Bell’s Global Marketing teams, they represent core behavioral and emotional values shared by all humans.

Bell’s 2025 macro trends include:

Globe Trek

Society has shifted from seeking "New Horizons" via digital experiences to being inspired by travel not only abroad, but also at home in Bell’s refreshed macro trend, Globe Trek.

Flavors and fragrances can be consumers' passport to far-off places or a sensorial escape to a favorite spot. Globe Trek is not just about trying new cuisines or scents—it’s about experiencing them in a way that connects us all, no matter where we are.

Flavors to watch: Soursop, black truffle, pandan, char-grilled cooking and globally-inspired flavor fusions: chai-spiced chocolate, maple sesame, pandan coconut, and more.

Planet-Topia

In Planet-Topia, nature’s bounty meets cutting-edge innovation. At the heart of this trend lies the power of plants, emphasizing a shift toward plant-forward technologies and redefining how we eat, drink, and experience scent.

This macro trend tracks sustainability, ethical sourcing, and innovation at every step. It’s a movement that’s reshaping not only what we consume, but how we think about our connection to the planet.

Flavors to watch: Citrus replacers and extenders, elderflower, hibiscus, herbs, spices, edible florals.

Harmonized Well-Being

Harmonized Well-Being is reshaping the way we approach health and wellness, blending physical vitality, mental clarity, and emotional peace, and recognizing that we flourish when all aspects of our being are in harmony.

Consumers are reportedly embracing this shift, turning to functional foods, mindful rituals, and natural solutions that nourish from the inside out. It’s about boosting energy, enhancing cognitive clarity, and creating deeper connections to nature and community—all seamlessly woven into our daily rituals.

Flavors to watch: Hojicha green tea, matcha, probiotic dairy (kefir, Greek yogurt), functional mushrooms (chaga, lion’s mane, reishi), botanicals.

Purely Playful

Whether rekindling the nostalgia of a cherished memory or finding happiness in simple rituals, joy can be found all around in the Purely Playful macro trend.

This macro trend is about reimagining classic favorites and creating immersive, multi-sensory experiences that make us feel good. When we prioritize joy, we empower ourselves to live authentically, vibrantly, and brightly every single day.

Flavors to watch: Maple, smoked vanilla, espresso martini, barrel-aged spirits, ingredients offering a multi- sensorial experience (frozen boba pearls, puffed rice, popping candy).

Genfluence

While we’ve been more culturally connected than ever, let’s take a deep dive into generational connections in Genfluence, a macro trend that’s all about connecting generations and inspiring change.

Genfluence explores how different generations’ attitudes and behaviors are influencing what we want to experience and buy, shaping the future of consumerism along the way.

Flavors to watch:

Gen Zalpha: Miso caramel/maple, pistachio rose, cereal milk, black garlic soy, charred pineapple

Millennials: Spiced kombucha, burnt honey, sichuan peppercorn, pickled mango, tamarind

Gen X + Boomers: Vanilla bourbon, chili honey, baked plum, brown butter toffee, caramelized onion

“As we look toward the years to come, we’re excited to learn how these trends will continue to evolve and shape the future of consumerism, from product innovation to marketing communication strategies and more,” says Renee King, director of marketing – fragrance.

To request a Spark Trends presentation, complete with inspirational flavor and fragrance concepts that bring the macro and micro trends to life, reach out to spark@bellff.com.

