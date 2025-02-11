Balanced Health Botanicals’ CBDistillery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, has brought manufacturing of its hemp-derived gummies in-house at its GMP-certified facility south of Denver, Colorado.

“The internalization highlights one of our key competencies as a company: manufacturing excellence,” says Bill Stoufer, president of Balanced Health Botanicals. “Now we can put our GMP to use by maintaining complete quality control over the process, from start to finish. Our team is proud to have a hand in making the top-selling gummies available on the market today, right here in our own facility.”

The company also has greater capacity to develop new and seasonal product lines with a short turnaround time since internalizing manufacturing.

“It gives us a manufacturing platform that allows for innovation, limited-time offerings and the ability to quickly pivot," Stoufer says. “Now we're able to be nimbler in response so that we can continue to deliver CBD products with the benefits our customers are relying on to support their wellness.”

Mark Grunder, Balanced Health Botanicals’ vice president of operations, cites the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality products as one of the benefits of internalization.

“Bringing our gummy manufacturing in-house enables Balanced Health Botanicals to control supply chain quality,” Grunder says. “We’re now even better equipped to restrict the presence of pesticides and other contaminants in our products, while also ensuring only natural colors and flavors are employed. It also means we can produce gummies with shorter lead times in accordance with customer demand; so ultimately, products are fresher to market.”

