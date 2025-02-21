Salon du Chocolat New York City has unveiled its March 2025 program with legendary chocolatier Jacques Torres as its headliner. Taking place this March 21–23 in the River Pavilion at the Javits Center, chocolate lovers and culinary enthusiasts of all ages will have the opportunity to indulge in a weekend of all things cacao.

The new edition of Salon du Chocolat New York City marks a new chapter in the chocolate show that had been an integral part of Manhattan’s culinary tradition for decades, the show says. The collaboration with the globally recognized event organizer, Messe Frankfurt, builds upon the event’s storied roots and is poised to elevate it to new heights, offering an even more immersive experience for attendees.

“We are thrilled to be returning to New York City and continuing Salon du Chocolat’s legacy,” says Sharona Sandberg, operations manager, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “In addition to featuring some of the most talented names from throughout the chocolate world, this year’s show will celebrate the craft, science, and pure joy of chocolate.”

Leading the celebration of chocolate’s cultural heritage and its innovative future will be "Mr. Chocolate" himself, Jacques Torres. The much-celebrated figure and co-host of Netflix’s “Nailed It” will perform at the Culinary Theater on Saturday, March 22. Over the course of three days, attendees will be able to indulge and entertain themselves in bean-to-bar artisan-led workshops, pop-ups from luxury international chocolate houses, sample new flavor combinations, shop for and take home carefully curated selections from the finest chocolate markets, and enjoy live chocolate sculpting and other interactive workshops. They include:

Salon du Chocolat Culinary Theater: Captivate yourselves watching chocolate and confectionery ideas come to life with demonstrations by Jacques Torres, Ron Ben-Israel, “The Pie Queen” Martin Howard, and Paulette Goto of Polly Cooks, among others. Live Chocolate Sculpture Demonstrations: Master chocolatier Håkan Mårtensson will transform chocolate into a 3’-4’ dragon sculpture over the three days in real time. Chocolate Fashion Showcase: Where haute couture meets chocolate, the event fuses chocolate and fantasy with a display of edible chocolate dresses sculpted by teams of designers and chocolatiers. Chocolate Fashionista Workshop: Attendees can turn into a fashion designer and create their own edible, fashionable outfit on mini solid chocolate mannequins. Sixty to 75-minute workshops are open to anyone 12 years and up. “Bite-Sized” Kids Zone: Explore and illuminate the origins of chocolate and the chocolate making process, enabling kids to decorate their own truffles, and encourage them to channel their creative energy with chocolate painting classes among other activities. Bean-to-Bar Activation: Take an immersive journey into the world of chocolate making. Experience in-depth seminars and take a step-by-step transformation of raw cocoa beans into chocolate bars. International Chocolate Tasting Pavilion: Sample exclusive chocolate varietals including single-origin chocolates and innovative flavor combinations from a premier array of chocolatiers and vendors.

For more information and updates on the weekend, visit salonduchocolatnyc.com. To secure tickets now, visit the show's Eventbrite page.

Ticket prices:

Tiny Tots: Free for children under 6 (must register) Children Admission (6-12 years): Requires child ticket ($16 – Fee + Tax included) Adult General Admission (13 year+): General admission ticket ($25 – Fee + Tax included) New: The Mini Chocolatier Workshop add-on (under 12 years): Hands-on activity where kids can create their own chocolate bars or lollipops ($7.80 – Fee + Tax included)

