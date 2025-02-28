Ross Mixers offers its purpose-built PFA-coated Ribbon Blender, engineered to meet the needs of sensitive and challenging applications where stainless steel or carbon steel may not be suitable. This specialized blender has a 5 ft³ working capacity, and the PFA coating is available as an optional feature across various sizes of ROSS Ribbon Blenders and Paddle Blenders.

The interior of the trough, the double ribbon agitator, bolted stub shafts, and funnel of the valve are all durably coated with black PFA. In addition to preventing product contamination and steel corrosion, the PFA coating promotes material release and simplifies cleaning. The dust-tight knife gate valve is easy to operate and further ensures a smooth discharge process, says the company.

Operator-friendly controls via Variable Frequency Drive with forward/reverse function make the blender convenient to use across a wide range of applications, including powders, pellets, and slurries. In addition, the equipment can be used in the manufacturing of candies.

