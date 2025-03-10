Confectionery sales topped $54 billion in 2024, according to the 2025 State of Treating report published last week by the National Confectioners Association (NCA). The report forecasts that U.S. confectionery sales will grow over the next five years, exceeding $70 billion in all outlets by 2029.

Across the board, consumers are concerned about the price of groceries, which has led to widespread shifts in food and beverage spending. However, 98% of shoppers reported that they had purchased confectionery products at some point in 2024, demonstrating that they continue to leave room in their budgets for treats like chocolate and candy that enhance special moments.

“Americans are still turning to chocolate and candy as a special way to elevate their celebrations, holidays, and even ordinary days. The connection between our industry’s products and emotional well-being is undeniable, and we are meeting consumers where they want to be met with options for the moment—no matter the occasion," says John Downs, president and CEO, NCA.

The 2025 State of Treating report offers insights to help manufacturers and retailers take the confectionery category to the next level. A few takeways include:

Chew on this: While a little more than half of confectionery sales were driven by chocolate, non-chocolate candy experienced standout results in 2024, growing by nearly $5 billion since 2019—an increase of almost 70%.

While a little more than half of confectionery sales were driven by chocolate, non-chocolate candy experienced standout results in 2024, growing by nearly $5 billion since 2019—an increase of almost 70%. Season’s Treat-ings: The big four candy seasons (Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays) accounted for 62% of all confectionery sales in 2024. Top reasons for people to buy chocolate and candy include seeing their favorite treats and brands, gifting, and special occasions.

The big four candy seasons (Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays) accounted for 62% of all confectionery sales in 2024. Top reasons for people to buy chocolate and candy include seeing their favorite treats and brands, gifting, and special occasions. "Always A Treat": The vast majority of consumers (85%) agree that it is fine to occasionally enjoy a piece of chocolate or candy, and 86% of parents are also on board with their children enjoying candy every once in a while. Consumers report that they are interested in different pack size options and resealable packaging to help them with portion control.

The 2025 State of Treating report explores confectionery shopping and treating trends. For a "bite-sized taste" of the 2025 State of Treating report, visit CandyUSA.com/2025BiteSized.

Survey methodology: The State of Treating combines proprietary NCA consumer survey findings with syndicated data provided by Circana and Euromonitor. Shopper insights were collected using an online survey conducted in December 2024 among a national sample of 1,551 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75. The survey findings are overlaid with Circana retail measurement and household panel data. Future market predictions are provided by Euromonitor. The study was conducted by 210 Analytics.

Related: NCA State of the Industry Conference explores the future