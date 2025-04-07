Almond Board expands Almond Butter and Chocolate Masterclass

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is expanding its Almond Butter and Chocolate Masterclass by launching new content in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Featuring chefs Anissa Dann and Robert Jorin, the series highlights the role of almond butter in chocolate applications, offering food professionals new techniques, trends, and inspiration to elevate their confections.

“With demand for premium, better-for-you and plant-based chocolates on the rise, confectioners are tasked with innovating for consumers while also navigating supply challenges,” says Harbinder Maan, associate director of trade marketing & stewardship at the Almond Board of California. “Working with the Culinary Institute of America was a natural evolution of our masterclass given their rich culinary curriculum and global reach. Through this masterclass, we aim to equip chefs and chocolatiers with the knowledge and inspiration to push the boundaries of chocolate innovation.”

ABC’s Almond Butter and Chocolate masterclass with the CIA offers food professionals education to play a key role in pushing the confectionery industry forward. The masterclass features globally inspired recipes and flavor innovation from renowned CIA chefs. Anissa Dann is a trained vegan pastry chef who owns Wicked Good Plants. Robert Jorin is a certified master baker and pastry chef who was an associate dean at CIA for almost three decades. Viewers will learn the inspiration and technique behind the confections they developed, including Caramelized Almond and Almond Butter Bonbons, Mexican Almond Roca infused with chili oil, Double Decker Fudge, Smoked Almond and Bourbon Peach Chocolates, and Almond Butter and Chocolate Alfajores de Maicena.

“With its smooth texture and ability to enhance both flavor and functionality, almond butter is a game-changer for chocolate applications, whether you’re creating plant-based confections, layering different textures or exploring unexpected flavor pairings,” says Maan.

“As a plant-based pastry chef, I love finding ways to create unique pastries and confections that leave my customers saying, ‘I can’t believe that’s vegan,’ so almond butter is an ingredient I turn to often to maintain an indulgent mouthfeel and create unique textures,” says Chef Anissa Dann, owner of Wicked Good Plants. “I never want chefs to be scared of trying vegan baking, because once you have the right ingredients and techniques, it can be really easy to create a beautiful product that wows customers.”

“Over the course of my time as an instructor at the CIA, not only was I able to teach my students fundamental techniques but have also explored elevating confections from my childhood and my travels, which I really enjoyed doing for this masterclass,” says Chef Robert Jorin. “Finding new ways to create different almond butter textures and seeing how it can be a neutral base for unique flavor combinations really inspired me to continue getting creative in the kitchen.”

Across the globe, consumers are seeking chocolate that balances indulgence with better-for-you ingredients, as seen with plant-based confections and varied health positionings gaining traction while the desire for a luxurious eating experience remains. For product developers seeking three things to know about what’s driving consumer purchases, keep in mind flavor, texture and health claims:

Consumers gravitate toward familiar flavors (30%) for most chocolate products, a top combination being caramel and chocolate (38%)

Creamy, smooth, and soft are the top consumer needs for textures, with fudgy being an opportunity texture for almond butter and chocolate

Low-sugar and high-protein claims for chocolate products are growing

Almond butter has a unique ability to complement different flavors and chocolates because of its buttery, neutral taste, which lends itself well to a variety of applications, ABC says. It also creates an ideal mouthfeel, whether creamy or crunchy, especially as an alternative to dairy-based ingredients in plant-based and vegan chocolates, ABC notes. The masterclass highlights innovative recipes that align with these current chocolate trends.

Food professionals can now access the Almond Butter and Chocolate Masterclass here, and follow the Nuts About Almond Inspiration LinkedIn page for the latest industry insights and innovations. This program was produced by The Culinary Institute of America as an industry service for the Almond Board of California.

Related: Almond Board of California releases new resource