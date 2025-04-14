Taking a look at consumer Easter behaviors: Ibotta

Candy Industry recently touched base with Chris Riedy, chief revenue officer, Ibotta, which researched consumer behaviors ahead of Easter. Halloween and Valentine’s Day already saw consumers shifting their candy-buying, and Ibotta anticipates the same for Easter.





Liz Parker Kuhn: How will Easter see consumers shifting their candy buying?

Chris Riedy: We expect to see consumers continuing to prioritize value this Easter, especially with inflation and high cocoa prices putting pressure on household budgets. While seasonal candy remains a tradition for many families, shoppers are more intentional—planning ahead, seeking out savings, and leaning into loyalty programs or cash-back offers to stretch their dollars. Consumers aren’t necessarily buying less, but are very intentional about finding value.





LPK: What kind of confectionery items do consumers buy for the holiday?

CR: When it comes to Easter candy, consumers don’t hold back on the classics—or the chewy favorites.

Looking at Ibotta sales data from the past two years, Gummy & Chewy Candy, Gum, Hard Candy & Lollipops, and Chocolate all saw notable spikes in sales the week of Easter, when compared to the weeks leading up to and following the holiday. Easter continues to be a major boost for these beloved candy categories, with consumers eager to indulge in a variety of sweet treats.





LPK: What about for Easter baskets/other Easter gifts?

CR: Our data suggests consumers are filling their Easter baskets with more than chocolate bunnies. Bubbles, Card Games, Clay/Putty, Fidget Toys, Outdoor Toys (Kites, Sand Toys, Water Slides), and Stuffed Animals all saw strong sales through Easter week in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to balancing out the sugar rush—and keeping kids entertained well beyond the egg hunt—we expect to see strong sales in these categories this year as well, in response to increased chocolate prices.





LPK: Private-label chocolate sales are up 30% YoY, vs. non-private-label being up 13% YoY. Why is this?

CR: It really comes down to price sensitivity. Our research shows that 75% of consumers will try a different brand when presented with a lower price, and private label is often a more budget-friendly option. Instead of foregoing candy altogether, consumers are happy to reach for lower-cost alternatives, assuming quality is equal.

That said, national brands still hold strong appeal—especially when paired with the right promotions that help close the value gap. Seventy-one percent of consumers say cash-back offers make them feel valued as a customer and view that brand in a more positive light. In a highly competitive category like chocolate, this kind of perception shift can be a key differentiator.





LPK: In addition, PL prices are down 4%, and non-PL prices are up 17%. Why do you think this is?

CR: Private label brands have more flexibility when it comes to pricing, and many retailers are choosing to absorb some of the cost pressures to ensure their store brands remain competitive. Meanwhile, national brands, in particular candy brands, are grappling with rising cocoa prices and broader supply chain challenges—and those costs are being passed along to shoppers.

For consumers, this widening price gap makes the switch to private label an easy decision—and underscores the importance of prioritizing promotional strategies. With 63% of shoppers more likely to continue buying from a brand if they are given a reward for their purchase, brands offering the right incentives have a clear opportunity to not only drive incremental revenue but also foster long-term loyalty—helping to remain competitive in an increasingly price-sensitive market.





LPK: Any other insights?

CR: The state of the economy—inflation and tariffs in particular—is weighing on the mind of the American consumer. The headlines can feel overwhelming and this is leading to many shoppers becoming more intentional about deal-seeking. Promotional offers have become an essential part of their purchasing decisions. Offering timely, well-targeted cash-back incentives can help brands stand out on the shelf and drive long-term customer loyalty, meeting shoppers where they are in terms of affordability and value.

