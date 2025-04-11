Sugar Plum launches Hoppy Easter Chocolate & Treats Box

Sugar Plum is introducing its Hoppy Easter Chocolate & Treats Box, an assortment of nine festive treat boxes filled with seasonal favorites.

The collection includes vibrant flavors, rich chocolates, and chewy gummies such as Foil Wrapped Crispy Chocolate Eggs, Butterfly Sour Gummies, Licorice Flowers, Bunny Gummies, Pink Lemonade Sour Gummies, Milk and White Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Chocolate Mints and Sugar Bunny Mix, Jelly Beans Spring Mix, and Yogurt Pretzels with Green Drizzle. The box retails for $39.99 on Amazon.

Established in 1995 by Frann and Neil Edley in Forty Fort, PA, Sugar Plum Chocolates is a family-owned company specializing in artisanal chocolates and unique confections. The company offers a diverse range of chocolate bars, baskets, boxes, and lollipops, as well as chocolate-covered snacks like crackers, cookies, chips, and popcorn.

