Manischewitz has launched the first edible chocolate "crypto" coin that can be collected, shared, and traded this holiday season.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are completely digital, usually without physical form, Manischewitz Crypto Gelt is made from milk chocolate, in packaging that mirrors the most well-known logos of popular cryptocurrency. Wrapped in gold, Manischewitz Crypto Gelt can be easily identified by their resemblance to real gold coins, with a stylized "M" for the company name, with vertical strokes from the dollar sign incorporated above and below to exude a visual nod to the dollar sign. The Crypto Gelt is sold in a package of 36 bags with an estimated suggested retail price of $9.99-$12.99. It is also sold in individual bags with 4 coins per bag at SRP of $2.00 to $3.00 per bag.

Manischewitz Crypto Gelt can be found in leading supermarket and retail chains nationwide, including ACME, Shaw’s, Shop Rite, and Stop & Shop, among others, and online outlets including Amazon. It can be purchased on Amazon at the Manischewitz Amazon store, or click here.