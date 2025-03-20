Manischewitz launches gluten-free knishes

In anticipation of Passover 2025, beginning at sundown on April 12 and concluding at nightfall on April 20, Kayco's kosher brand Manischewitz is introducing a selection of new and refreshed products. Certified Kosher for Passover and gluten-free, these offerings are available year-round.

Passover is a festival of freedom, commemorating the Israelites' Exodus from Egypt and their transition from slavery to freedom. Central to the celebration is the Passover seder, a ritual feast held on the first two nights (or just the first night in Israel), where families retell the Exodus story through song, storytelling, and the consumption of symbolic foods like matzo (unleavened bread) and maror (bitter herbs). Given the dietary restrictions of Passover—most notably the prohibition of chametz (leavened food)—food plays a central role in the week-long holiday.

This year, Manischewitz is introducing an array of new and updated Kosher for Passover item, all available in boxes of six:

Frozen matzo balls

Kosher for Passover all-beef hot dogs

Frozen gluten-free knishes

These new and updated additions complement Manischewitz’s classic Passover staples, including Chicken Broth, Gefilte Fish, and a full selection of Kosher for Passover Matzo.

