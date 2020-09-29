Company: Manischewitz

Website: https://manischewitz.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99-$15.99

Product Snapshot: As one of the world’s most iconic names in traditional kosher products, Manischewitz has been front and center in America’s kosher community for generations.

This fall, an exciting Manischewitz product is coming to supermarket chains across the U.S. that checks off all the holiday boxes: sweet treats, imagination, family fun, and meaningful giving.

The do-it-yourself Chanukah House cookie decorating kit (MSRP $12.99-$15.99; 2 lbs., 14.9 oz.) comes with everything children need—from cookies and icing to a sanding sugar and a candy menorah—to build their own edible holiday cottage.

Best of all, when you give this charming gift to a young one, you’re also giving the gift of books to kids the world over.

The kit is at the center of a special promotion by Manischewitz to drive consumer sales and raise awareness for PJ Library, an organization that sends more than 225,000 free Jewish children’s books every month to households in the U.S. and Canada..

“We are delighted to partner with PJ Library to help make both baking and reading fun for children, especially during holiday time,” says Shani Seidman, CMO Kayco Kosher Food, “We are proud to have the retail support of supermarkets and chain stores as well as AMAZON, to continue to provide kosher food choices directly to consumers, especially during the holidays as well as year-round.”

"We are excited about partnering with Manischewitz to bring new traditions and fun activities for families to celebrate the holiday together," says Winnie Sandler Grinspoon, president of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

The multimedia marketing initiative will be supported by social media, influencer marketing, incentives like giveaways and contests, events, and podcasts on kosher.com. In addition, every box will feature a callout encouraging consumers to sign up for free storybooks of their own from PJ Library.

While the Chanukah House kit is designed for Jewish families, any parent looking to enrich their children's cultural experiences will find this to be a fun and educational discussion starter.

The Chanukah House cookie decorating kit will be available at Ralph’s, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, and Walmart, and on Amazon, among other outlets.