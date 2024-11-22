Manischewitz, purveyor of Kosher foods, is reigniting classic Chanukah flavors with the debut of its new Manischewitz Frozen Latkes. These ready-to-bake potato latkes join the brand's Potato Pancake Mix, offering a way to enjoy homemade potato pancakes in minutes. Consumers can serve their crispy creations with a dollop of sour cream, apple sauce, apple butter, or honey.

Chanukah, the "Festival of Lights," is a time of joy and celebration. The holiday marks the triumph of the Jewish people over oppression and commemorates the miraculous eight-day duration of oil from a single day’s supply. As families gather to celebrate, traditional fried treats like potato latkes, doughnuts, sugar cookies, and gelt take center stage.

The brand's returning holiday treats this season include:

The Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit brings humor and tradition together with everything needed to decorate festive cookies. Priced at $8.99, it includes sugar cookie mix, color powders, sprinkle mix, piping bags, and a sweater-shaped cookie cutter.

For those who love convenience with a dash of creativity, the Manischewitz Ready-to-Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit, priced at $9.99, includes 12 pre-baked festive-shaped cookies, along with all the decorating essentials.

Also joining the festive line-up are the Manischewitz Chanukah House Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Donut Making Kit, plus Manischewitz Gelt, available in both rich milk and dark chocolate.

“This Chanukah, we invite everyone, no matter their background, to experience the joy, family togetherness, and cultural tradition with our expanding line of holiday products,” says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, the parent company of Manischewitz.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Manischewitz recently unveiled a bold new look across its product line, introducing exciting new items designed to appeal to a broader audience, especially younger, growing families. The rebrand marks a celebration of Jewish culture, cuisine, and the importance of family traditions, all while inviting new generations to explore the richness of Jewish heritage.

Related: Manischewitz introduces new items in time for Passover