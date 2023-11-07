Quinn, a mission-driven snack company, announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp), furthering the company’s commitment towards being and doing better in everything they do.

The B Corp verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab, measures a company’s social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities, and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

“Since day one, our company has stood for the greater good: never settling, always seeking and striving to change our food industry to have a positive impact for all. It has been 13 years in the making, and I am thrilled for Quinn to join B Corporation and the many companies in raising our economic, social, and environmental standards,” said Kristy Lewis, founder/chief visionary officer of Quinn.

“It’s an honor to earn the B Corporation Certification and join a community of like-minded brands that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and responsible economy. This was a true team effort, and I’d like to thank our Quinn employees and partners for their support in helping us achieve this valuable milestone and for always pushing us to be and do better,” said Al Matulis, chief executive officer of Quinn. .

Quinn has been on the edge of challenging the status quo of the food system and has been committed to climate-friendly agriculture practices and ingredient transparency since day one. Quinn’s "Ingredient Transparency" policy allows consumers to trace each ingredient Quinn sources in their products. Additionally, Lewis and the team at Quinn are committed to breaking down the barriers between organic and conventional agriculture while focusing on reducing and eliminating, over time, synthetics and chemical inputs from the food system. Quinn has partnered with farmers transitioning to agriculture practices that are key to soil health, with top ingredients such as sorghum and brown rice flour, along with sunflower oil.

