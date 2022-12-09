With holiday shopping in full swing, Goo Goo Cluster is showcasing its holiday items as gifts for consumers.
Goo Goo Cluster's holiday lineup includes:
- Lil’ Goos: A resealable 6-oz. bag contains unwrapped mini-Goo Goo Clusters based on the original recipe: peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate. Suggested retail price: $7.00.
- Hot Cocoa Mixes: Goo Goo Cluster's Pecan Truffle Hot Cocoa pairs with its Pecan Original Goo Goo Cluster, full of rich, nutty flavors. Both can be purchased separately, or in a gift set which includes a Goo Goo Cluster mug and Original Goo Goo Clusters. SRP: $13.00.
- White Christmas and Night Before Christmas Premium Goo Goos: Goo Goo Cluster brought back its seasonal favorites this holiday season. The White Christmas Premium is filled with dark chocolate peppermint ganache, crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, and vanilla nougat all covered in a white chocolate candy shell and sitting on a crushed peppermint base, while the Night Before Christmas Premium is made with dark chocolate peppermint ganache, crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, and vanilla nougat in a rich dark chocolate shell with a crushed peppermint base. SRP: $12.00 each.
Report Abusive Comment