Tim Hortons brings back seasonal Holiday Tree Donut
Brand releases festive holiday treats.
November 23, 2022
For a limited time, participating U.S. Tim Hortons restaurants are celebrating the holiday season with the release of festive products, peppermint beverages, the Holiday Tree Donut, and its holiday cups and donut boxes.
Tim Hortons' Holiday Tree Donut is a yeast tree-shaped doughnut filled with venetian cream and topped with green fondant and festive nonpareils.
