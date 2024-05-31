This season, the iconic Pierre Hotel continues to be the place to indulge in the world of MarieBelle Chocolates. Expanding from the popular shop in Soho, the famed chocolate house now serves customers on the Upper East Side Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at 2 East 61st Street at the latest luxury boutique.

Since 1930, the Pierre on Fifth Avenue has been revered as a quintessential monument to New York City grandeur. At the boutique, shoppers will find selections of gift boxes in a sophisticated setting, per the brand.

MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food, and elegant fashion, and she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.

Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.

