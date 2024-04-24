The mischievous Sour Patch Kids are at it again and this time, they’re taking over their Mondelēz sister brand, Oreo, for a sweet and sour collaboration. For the first time ever, Oreo is releasing a sweet and sour flavor: Oreo Sour Patch Kids cookies.

Inspired by the brands’ playfulness and mischievousness, the cookies resemble a Golden Oreo but are Sour Patch Kids flavored cookies that feature colorful inclusions. The creme inside is filled with even more multi-colored sour sugar inclusions, creating a sweet yet sour taste.

“The Oreo brand is always looking for playful ways to excite our fans. What better and more unexpected way to do that than letting Sour Patch Kids playfully takeover our cookie?” says Caroline Suppiger, Oreo senior associate brand manager.

“The opportunity to partner with our friends at the Oreo brand to create a mischievous twist on a classic cookie was one we just couldn’t pass up. We are both so excited to see the fan reaction to this sour-then-sweet limited-edition cookie,” adds Grace Howard, Sour Patch Kids innovation brand manager.





Oreo and Sour Patch Kids merchandise collection

The Sour Patch Kids are getting into more mischief and have taken over more than just the cookies. The Oreo and Sour Patch Kids brands will also be dropping an exclusive merch line to celebrate their coming together, including a matching crewneck and pair of joggers. Other items in the limited-edition collection include a bucket hat, crossbody bag, hair clips, and socks.

The Oreo and Sour Patch Kids partnership will be coming to life in the U.S. while supplies last. Pre-sale begins at Oreo.com/sourpatchkids on April 24 before hitting shelves nationwide on May 6, and the limited Oreo Sour Patch Kids merch drop will be available via the site starting May 2, while supplies last.

