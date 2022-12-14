Non-chocolate candy is a consumer favorite during prosperous, inflationary, and pandemic times, reveals the National Confectioners Association in a new report. The second-largest selling confectionery category, non-chocolate candy represents 32% of all U.S. confectionery dollar sales and growth is outpacing that of all other segments, reports data partner IRI. In an effort to explore how shifting demographics, consumption preferences and shopping habits have impacted this powerful and growing market segment, NCA shared the new report exploring the segment titled Getting to Know Candy Consumers 2022.

Conducted by 210 Analytics, the first-of-its-kind report offers an in-depth analysis of the growing non-chocolate candy market, with insights into consumer perceptions, attitudes and behaviors as the category continues to build. Non-chocolate candy is expected to reach $20 billion in U.S. sales by 2027, according to Euromonitor International.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of the confectionery industry, and it’s never been a more exciting time to innovate candy,” John Downs, president & CEO of NCA, said. “There is tremendous opportunity for continued growth in the non-chocolate candy category, which is largely driven by Gen Z and millennial consumers who are seeking out new experiences in the candy aisle. Because of its unique flavors, shapes, and colors, and the incredible variety within the category, it is clear that candy is special for everyone.”

Getting to Know Candy Consumers 2022 highlights areas of opportunities for the future of the non-chocolate category. Sharing a little bit of confectionery is a time-honored tradition and an important consideration for consumers when they purchase chocolate and candy, and the report reveals that non-chocolate candy has the potential to become a new gifting option.

In addition to flavor and type variety, Getting to Know Candy Consumers 2022 shows that consumers appreciate having package size options. America’s chocolate and candy companies delivered on their commitment to help consumers manage their sugar intake by providing more transparency, choice, and portion guidance options.

The full Getting to Know Candy Consumers 2022 report is available to NCA member companies and retailers at CandyUSA.com/CandyConsumers, and key insights from the research can be found in the report’s executive summary.