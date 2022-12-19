Available now, Läderach's premium fresh chocolates are Kosher-certified and available in its 40 stores and online across the U.S. and Canada.

The Kosher-certified Läderach chocolates include its FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate bark) and non-alcoholic pralines and truffles—ideal for every day and seasonal occasions, including the winter holidays.

Additionally, Läderach is offering limited-edition Hanukkah gift packaging for pralines—only available at select store locations in the U.S. and Canada, not online, while supplies last. The Hanukkah gift packaging features a blue box sleeve with a blue and gold ribbon and a "Happy Hanukkah" tag—available for eight-piece (USD 19.00 & CAD 21.00), 18-piece (USD 39.00 & CAD 42.00), 24-piece (USD 49.00 & CAD 55.00), and 36-piece (USD 69.00 & CAD 79.00), assorted praline boxes.

Läderach chocolate is sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, shipped directly to its 100 + stores worldwide, and available online at laderach.com.

"From vegan to kosher certification, and limited-edition gift packaging for the winter holidays, including Hanukkah, we're proud to offer Läderach premium fresh artisanal chocolate for more chocolate lovers and more occasions, said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "We want to ensure our chocolates can be available for everyone and add a bit of joy for all types of everyday and seasonal rituals."

All FrischSchoggi products and non-alcoholic pralines and truffles are certified kosher, regardless of whether they are sold open-fronted, or already packaged. The Kosher certification entity Läderach uses is Triangle K and Associates, Inc and is a kosher dairy certification. Läderach carries a Kosher certification issued by K Meshulash/Triangle K Inc. Kosher chocolate is chocolate that meets that requirement of kashrut, the Jewish food law.