SNAC International has revealed its education lineup education for its biennial education and collaboration forum, SNX. The sessions include:

, H-E-B's Board Member and Former Chief Operating Officer from 2017-2023, will deliver the SNX Opening Keynote Address. Daymond’s 5 S.H.A.R.K. Points: Shark Tank star and founder of FUBU, Daymond John will share his many successes and failures along his entrepreneurial journey.

Snack industry leaders from Conagra Brands, Jackson’s Food Company, PepsiCo Foods, and Campbell Snacks share their points of view on the state of the snack food marketplace. AI 2030: The Future of Manufacturing: Georgia Tech Professor Tom Kurfess will address the trajectory of AI over the next decade and the implications for the food product value chain, with a focus on snack foods.

Georgia Tech Professor Tom Kurfess will address the trajectory of AI over the next decade and the implications for the food product value chain, with a focus on snack foods. Surveying the Regulatory Landscape: SNAC International Counsel Martin Hahn will provide an in-depth look at the regulatory challenges facing the food industry, covering topics such as definition of healthy, ultra-processed foods, Proposition 65, and more.

SNAC International Counsel Martin Hahn will provide an in-depth look at the regulatory challenges facing the food industry, covering topics such as definition of healthy, ultra-processed foods, Proposition 65, and more. What’s New with the American Consumer: Circana Industry Analyst Darren Seifer and Circana EVP Sally Lyons Wyatt will show what occupies the minds of American shoppers and how brands can position themselves to thrive in the years ahead using the trends, behaviors, and X-factors that drive them.

Circana Industry Analyst Darren Seifer and Circana EVP Sally Lyons Wyatt will show what occupies the minds of American shoppers and how brands can position themselves to thrive in the years ahead using the trends, behaviors, and X-factors that drive them. SNAC Bite: Lights Out Mixing: How and Why You Should Implement a Fully Automated Mixing System: Reading Bakery Systems’ Equipment Sales Manager Nico Roesler will highlight the advantages of a fully automated mixing system, as well as the level of automation that is best for different operations.

Reading Bakery Systems’ Equipment Sales Manager Nico Roesler will highlight the advantages of a fully automated mixing system, as well as the level of automation that is best for different operations. SNAC Bite: Driving Sustainable Snacking Solutions from the Roots of our Supply Chain: DTN’s Head of Sustainability Jess Bollinger will discuss sustainable ingredient solutions and outline the process of building stable, environmentally friendly supply chains.

DTN’s Head of Sustainability Jess Bollinger will discuss sustainable ingredient solutions and outline the process of building stable, environmentally friendly supply chains. Packaging Power Hour: Sustainable packaging innovators will deliver 10-minute talks on their latest products moving the needle in eco-friendly snack packaging.

Sustainable packaging innovators will deliver 10-minute talks on their latest products moving the needle in eco-friendly snack packaging. Building Markets for Packaging Sustainability: Leading snack manufacturers and suppliers will discuss the current state of packaging sustainability, and how the industry can satisfy the needs of consumers, NGOs, and regulators.

All sessions will take place at SNX in Dallas on April 14–16. For more information, visit snxevent.com/education.