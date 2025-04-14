RCI debuts education lineup for 2025 convention

Retail Confectioners International (RCI) has debuted its education programming for its 2025 Annual Convention & Industry Expo, happening June 16–19 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, KY.

Designed specifically for retail confectioners, this year’s education lineup offers practical tools, fresh insights, and expert guidance to help attendees strengthen their businesses. Whether you’re part of a multi-generational candy business or just getting started, RCI’s education sessions deliver something for every stage of the journey.

Real-world retail advice

Education kicks off on Tuesday, June 17 with a session by Kathy Cruz, founder of the Savvy Shopkeeper Retail Podcast. In her presentation, The Well Oiled Machine: Run Your Retail Business More Efficiently, Cruz will share how to create systems and processes to improve time management, make delegation easier and boost overall productivity. A live Q&A will follow, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and get more personalized advice. Cruz brings more than a decade of experience in business mentorship and profitability.

Confectionery-focused education

On Wednesday, June 18, the day begins with Kettle Talk, an open-forum discussion for RCI members only—a unique opportunity to ask questions, share ideas, and connect with fellow candy makers. Not a member? Visit retailconfectioners.org/join or call 417-883-2775 to learn more and apply for membership ahead of the event.

After the morning session, attendees can explore the expo before diving into an afternoon of focused breakout sessions and roundtable discussions, each designed to meet the unique needs of retail confectioners. Afternoon sessions include:

Label Smarter: Candy Labeling 101 - Labeling expert Chuck Mullen breaks down the essentials of labeling laws and regulations, ingredient listings and nutritional listings in a clear, practical way. Learn who is required to label products, how to stay compliant, tips for efficient production, and more.

- Labeling expert Chuck Mullen breaks down the essentials of labeling laws and regulations, ingredient listings and nutritional listings in a clear, practical way. Learn who is required to label products, how to stay compliant, tips for efficient production, and more. Exploring Confections Made with Alternative Sugars and Vegan Ingredients - Learn how to reach new audiences by experimenting with alternative sugars and vegan ingredients by exploring their impact on flavor and performance Taste confections made with a variety of sugars and compare vegan and traditional ganache.

- Learn how to reach new audiences by experimenting with alternative sugars and vegan ingredients by exploring their impact on flavor and performance Taste confections made with a variety of sugars and compare vegan and traditional ganache. Roundtable discussions - Conversations for Candy Businesses Roundtable discussions offer an opportunity to connect with peers on topics like candy production, marketing, leadership, and operations. These small-group conversations give participants the chance to choose topics that matter most to them.

Registration options

Expo-only tickets start at just $10 in advance ($25 at the door), making it easy for attendees to explore the two-day expo, meet top suppliers, and discover what RCI is all about.

First-time attendees can save $100 on a 1-Day Education Ticket (available for Tuesday or Wednesday) with promo code RCIFIRST—an opportunity to access expert-led education and the expo for just $125.

For the best overall experience and value, the Convention Pass includes access to all education sessions, tours, networking events and the expo. Register by April 25 for best rates.

Registration is required for all convention events, including the expo, education sessions, tours, and networking activities. Learn more and register at retailconfectioners.org/annual. For questions, call RCI at 417-883-2775. While the convention is hosted by RCI, all confectionery professionals are invited to attend.

Related: RCI Candy Convention opens 2025 registration