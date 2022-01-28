Company: PIM Brands Inc.

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.95

Product Snapshot: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Welch’s is offering a Custom Heart Shaped Box that allows you to personalize a note to gift to your sweetie. The custom boxes are available on Amazon.com for $13.95 and contain three pouches of 2.25-oz. Mixed Fruit Snacks.

The Limited Edition Heart Shaped Boxes feature Valentine’s themed graphics filled with inner pouches of Welch’s Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit.

Consumers will find the Heart Shaped Boxes featuring a signable front panel for personalized handwritten love notes.







