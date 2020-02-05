Harry & David Valentine's Day bakery tray

CakesCookiesDessertsBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Harry & David Valentines Day bakery tray
February 5, 2020
Company: 1-800-FLOWERS

Websitewww.harryanddavid.com/

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $79.99

Product Snapshot: Spread the love this Valentine's Day with a selection of baked goods from Harry & David. This assortment arrives with five types of cookies, in flavors like smooth chocolate, tart lemon citrus, and more. Alongside these delights are four indulgent mini cakes, including creamy cheesecake, heavenly chocolate decadence, and tasty pineapple macadamia nut. Perfect for sharing some sweetness with anyone you care about this February.

