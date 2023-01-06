1-800-FLOWERS.COM's brands Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, and Cheryl's Cookies recently debuted its Valentine's Day offerings.
The new Harry & David products include:
-
Harry & David You Had Me at Charcuterie Bouquet; $99.99
- A bouquet of salamis, roasted almonds, and green olives arrive in a pre-printed cone that says “You Had Me At Charcuterie.”
-
Harry & David Heart-Shaped Egg and Pancake Mold - Set of 3; $19.99
- These three red silicone molds make it simple to create heart-shaped eggs and pancakes, perfect for Valentine’s Day, and whenever you want to share a little love.
The new Cheryl's Cookies sweet goods include:
-
Cheryl’s Cookies Valentine Cut-Out Cookie Decorating Kit; $49.99
- This decorating kit arrives with everything needed to create buttercream frosted treats at home, no baking necessary. It includes 24 classic cutout cookies that arrive unfrosted and ready to be decorated, along with two tubs of buttercream frosting: pink vanilla and vanilla. A pack of writing icing tubes and sprinkles are included, perfect for piping on messages or images.
-
Cheryl’s Cookies Decorate Your Own Valentine Card Box; $34.99
- This kit comes with everything needed to create a Valentine’s Day mailbox. It arrives with markers and stickers, as well as an assortment of snack-size cookies in crunchy chocolate chip, buttercream-frosted cutout, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and chocolate obsession flavors, and buttercream-frosted heart cutout cookies.
-
Cheryl’s Cookies Buttercream Frosted Candle & Cookies; $44.99
- This buttercream frosting-scented coconut wax candle leaves any space filled with the aroma of buttercream. It arrives with 12 individually wrapped buttercream frosted vanilla cut-out cookies to snack on, as well.
Other offerings include:
-
The Popcorn Factory Pop’n with Love; $39.99 - $49.99
- Designed with flowers and hearts, this tin includes flavors such as classic Butter, savory Cheese, and Sweet Caramel Popcorn.
-
Alice’s Table Charcuterie Workshop with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian (On Demand); $115.00
- Consumers can enjoy crafting a breakfast board during an on-demand workshop with Harry & David culinary ambassador Geoffrey Zakarian. The board arrives with a selection of pancake mix, Wolferman’s Bakery English muffins, deluxe roasted mixed nuts, flavorful preserves, and more. At their own leisure, attendees will learn step-by-step about each ingredient and how to design a breakfast board. Each kit includes a copy of Geoffrey’s book, “The Family That Cooks Together,” and includes enough treats for up to four people to enjoy.