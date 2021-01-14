Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.harryanddavid.com
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $39.99 (petit fours), $99.99 (gift box)
Product Snapshot: For Valentine's Day, Harry & David is introducing its Grand Valentine's Day Gift Box With Wine, as well as Valentine's Day Petit Fours.
- Grand Valentine's Day Gift Box: Go big this Valentine’s Day with an exciting box full of gourmet goodies including classic favorites—like juicy pears, Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, and chocolate covered cherries—plus specially themed treats like heart-shaped truffles, cookies, and chocolate candies in festive foils. Of course, there’s plenty more deliciousness to be discovered—including a bottle of Harry & David Royal Crest Red blend. SRP: $99.99.
- Valentine’s Day Petit Fours: Vanilla cakes, covered in white chocolate, with a pink heart on top. Raspberry cakes have a pink chocolate outside and are decorated with the word “love” written in chocolate. Rich chocolate cakes are cloaked in dark chocolate and finished with hearts and sprinkles. SRP: $39.99.