Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $7.00 (cookie card), $39.99 (gift tower)
Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies recently introduced two new items for Valentine's Day: the Valentine's Day Gift Tower, and Happy Valentine's Day Cookie Card.
- Valentine's Day Gift Tower: This festive gift tower is packed with gourmet baked goods, including ruby chocolate raspberry cookies, buttery shortbread cookie, red velvet brookies, and more. SRP: $39.99.
- Happy Valentine's Day Cookie Card: Send a truly sweet Valentine this year—an individually wrapped limited-edition buttercream frosted cookie tucked inside a cheerful gift box. Gift includes one gift box and one cookie. SRP: $7.00.