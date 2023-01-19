To celebrate the winter Broadway season, Serendipity3, Upper East Side landmark and home of the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, teamed up with Some Like It Hot, a new Broadway musical comedy, to create a spicy rendition of its iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, available now through the end of January.

The "Some Like it Frrrozen Hot Chocolate'' features a frosting and Red Hot candy rimmed goblet filled with Serendipity3's blend of cocoas infused with ancho chili, sriracha sauce, cinnamon, and allspice. The limited-edition dessert is topped with a cloud of whipped cream, hot salted sriracha milk chocolate shavings, a drizzle of sriracha sauce, spicy gummy pepper candy and a "Some Like It Hot" stirrer that changes colors based on temperature. Priced at $27.95, this collaborative spicy edition of the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate dessert is available beginning today until the end of January at the famous NYC restaurant.

"As big fans of the movie, we were so thrilled to see that Some Like It Hot debuted on Broadway last month and were so excited to come together to deliver a delicious dessert inspired completely by the show," said Chef Joe Calderone, creative director at Serendipity3.

Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item over the past 68 years, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an blend of 14 exotic cocoas. The restaurant is known for bringing extravagant desserts, such as the Selena Sundae, inspired by part owner and investor in the restaurant Selena Gomez, and world record-breaking menu items. These menu items have captivated a worldwide audience and a celebrity following for decades, including Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Andy Warhol and more.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information, visit: serendipity3.com.