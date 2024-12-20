This holiday season, Hollywood-based Last Crumb and NYC restaurant Serendipity3 are joining forces to create the first-ever Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Cookie. The treat combines Last Crumb’s cookies with the flavors of Serendipity3’s famous dessert, frozen hot chocolate.

Customers can choose from classic 3-pack or 6-pack options—or a special holiday bundle, which includes three or six Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Cookies, a canister of Serendipity3’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate mix to enjoy at home, and a signature goblet and spoon to recreate the dessert experience. The bundles are all tied with a signature pink box.

All tied with a signature pink bow, these bundles are as stunning as they are delicious—perfect for gifting or treating yourself to a little holiday luxury. Sharing more info below:

SRPs range from $39 (three cookies) to $74 (six cookies) for the Cookie Packs, and $95 (3-cookie bundle) to $135 (6-cookie bundle) for the Gift Bundles.

Additionally, for an in-person experience, Serendipity3 is also serving a limited-edition Last Crumb x Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Cookie Sundae at both its Times Square and Upper East Side locations.

Related: Serendipity3 creates spicy frozen hot chocolate inspired by 'Some Like It Hot' Broadway musical