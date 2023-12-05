A collection of four chocolate bars inspired by Chef Rick Bayless' favorite Mexican flavors was recently released, including mole, mezcal, and chile.

Made by Sleep Walk Chocolate in collaboration with Chef Rick Bayless, each bar boasts a unique flavor profile, but are all made of imported organic cacao from Tabasco, Mexico. The four 1.2-oz. bars included in the flight include Mole, Aztec, Jalisco, and Oaxaca.

According to Sleep Walk Chocolate: "This project has been in the making for quite some time and we've been anxiously awaiting its release! Throughout many tastings with Chef Rick Bayless and the Frontera team, we developed the concepts for each bar to take you on a journey through different regions of Mexico, inspired by meals, spirits, and experiences!"

All of the cacaos come from either Chiapas or Tabasco in Southern Mexico and are 70% cacao and 30% sugar, with additional ingredients.

The bars can be purchased on Sleep Walk Chocolate's website here, for an SRP of $35.00 per four-pack.