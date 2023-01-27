The Sweets & Snacks Expo announced that registration is now open for the 2023 show, taking place May 22–25 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the can’t-miss event for the candy and snack industries—the best place for attendees to discover brand new innovations, gain actionable insights, and benefit from access to category and retail industry professionals.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is where the best minds in the candy and snack industries gather to share ideas, make deals and be inspired,” John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. “These important categories have proven to be incredibly resilient through challenging times, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring people together in person to propel the candy and snack industries into the future.”

Hosted by the National Confectioners Association, the show provides exciting opportunities for more than 16,000 attendees across the candy and snack industries. The 2023 show features a wide array of educational programming, including groundbreaking data insights and trend tracking across both categories. Also returning this year is the Supplier Showcase, a marketplace dedicated to helping suppliers to the confectionery and snack industries highlight the ingredients, machinery, packaging and other services that assist manufacturers with addressing evolving consumer needs and desires, as well as Startup Street, a curated showcase of the newest candy and snack business owners.

To learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo and register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.