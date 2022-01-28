The Sweets & Snacks Expo announced that registration is now open for the 2022 show, taking place May 23–26 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Ill. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is poised to delight attendees who can anticipate hundreds of the world’s best candy and snack makers displaying their latest innovations, a new spin on education and a reimagined Destination Front End. The show will kick off with the annual Most Innovative New Product Awards, showcasing groundbreaking ideas, concepts, and products in the candy and snacks categories.

Hosted by the National Confectioners Association, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is a can’t-miss event, bringing product innovations, actionable insights and unparalleled access to thousands of confectionery and snack retailers, manufacturers and suppliers. This trade show offers attendees unique opportunities to glean new insights while safely getting back to business in person.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo serves as the launch pad for innovative new products and industry-shaping trends. There’s no better way to get a taste of the best in candy and snacks than by experiencing it in person,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate 25 years of success by providing this opportunity for attendees to return to business, get inspired, and create valuable connections with the best minds in the industry.”

In addition to the new products and trends that will be unveiled at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, the 2022 show will also offer a robust educational program. The popular Eye-Opener sessions and trend forecast presentations will tackle topics like the future of e-commerce and the disruption of front-end merchandising. The event also features the Sweets & Snacks Supplier Showcase, a marketplace dedicated to helping confectionery and snack suppliers highlight the ingredients, machinery, packaging, and other services that help manufacturers address evolving consumer needs and desires.

The health and safety of the Sweets & Snacks Expo community remain a top priority. Show management will abide by state and local public health COVID-19 requirements and CDC guidance to keep visitors at the show safe. The current protocols include vaccination and/or testing requirements, mask usage, and enhanced hygiene protocols. Visit SweetsAndSnacks.com/COVID-19 to learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo’s COVID-19 safety policies.

To learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo and register, please visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.