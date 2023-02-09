The National Confectioners Association and Candy & Snack today announced the recipients of the 2023 Confectionery Leadership Awards: Target’s Tiffany Trombley, director of seasonal candy and snacks; and Sam’s Club’s Todd Budzinski, senior director of merchandising, candy, & commercial bread.

“The past year, the confectionery industry has thrived despite factors like supply chain issues and high inflation rates because of the dedication from people like Tiffany and Todd,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “Both of these award recipients have led the way as innovative and forward-thinking leaders within the industry, and I admire their spirit of inclusivity, willingness to take risks and insights into the best ways to reach current and new customers.”

Tiffany Trombley has spent 14 years at Target and is known for her ability to listen to new ideas and push manufacturers to be bolder and uniquely innovative. Throughout her tenure, she has taken risks and used her expertise in strategic planning to delight Target guests during seasons and throughout the year.

“Candy brings so much joy to our Target guests that make it so fulfilling and fun, and we are so fortunate to have so many great people in our industry who really make it so special,” Trombley said. “Our shared goal to surprise and delight our guests every day and our shared values result in strong buyer-vendor partnerships. Thanks to enriching collaborative discussions with our vendors, we are able to deliver newness, innovation and excitement to all our guests.”

Todd Budzinski has shown tremendous leadership during his four-year tenure in the confectionery industry. He recently transformed the confectionery category at Sam’s Club into an on-trend, high volume, and profitable category. Through collaboration and his own unique knowledge of the industry, Budzinski has helped drive double-digit growth over the past three years.

“This recognition is the culmination of years of hard work transforming the candy category at Sam’s Club with my great supplier partners. It’s incredibly special,” Budzinski said. He further acknowledged the uniqueness of the confectionery industry and shared that the category is special simply for “the feelings of joy and happiness that the brands evoke in consumers.”

NCA, in collaboration with Candy & Snack TODAY magazine, created the Confectionery Leadership Awards program in 2011 to recognize and honor the confectionery industry’s best and most innovative category champions and leaders. The program allows NCA manufacturers and brokers to recognize outstanding retailers and wholesalers in the confectionery community for their leadership, industry collaboration, confectionery category promotion and innovation.

The 2023 Confectionery Leadership Awards will be presented in conjunction with NCA’s State of the Industry Conference, which will take place March 5–7 in Miami, Florida.