The National Confectioners Association (NCA) and Candy & Snack Today magazine have announced the recipients of the 2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards: Circle K’s Mike Keller, senior category manager for confections; and Raley’s Robin Gutridge, director of non-edible grocery, general merchandise/health & beauty, GM seasonal, candy & floral.

“The Confectionery Leadership Awards recognize the people who make our industry so special, and Mike and Robin are tremendous examples of that,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, says. “Their innovative ideas, leadership, and ability to bring joy to consumers in the confectionery aisle truly set them apart. They’re making a big impact, and it’s an honor to celebrate them.”

Mike Keller has dedicated more than 25 years to the convenience store industry, with the last seven spent as a category manager at Circle K. His leadership has driven transformative initiatives, including developing the “Sweet Spot,” an end-cap display featured in more than 450 stores. The “Sweet Spot” highlights seasonal candy, limited-time offers, and the latest trends while incorporating key NCA initiatives like National Candy Month.

Keller’s career journey began as a sales associate, progressing through roles as store manager, district manager, and manager of merchandising. His expertise spans merchandising, strategic planning, market analysis, and vendor relations.

“I’m deeply grateful for this incredible honor,” Keller said. “Confectionery is about more than products – it’s about creating moments of joy, and I’m so fortunate to collaborate with innovative and dedicated partners in this space. Thank you to my amazing team and the manufacturer and broker communities for their continued support.”

Robin Gutridge’s career in retail spans more than 30 years, with the last 14 at Raley’s. Since adding candy to her responsibilities in 2013, Gutridge has become a champion for the confectionery category, combining strategic leadership with creative merchandising to delight shoppers and drive results. Her efforts have strengthened Raley’s candy offerings while fostering collaboration and innovation across the industry.

Gutridge began her career in buying and planning roles at Macy’s West and Saks Fifth Avenue. She now leads the general merchandise and candy categories for Raley’s, driving growth through strategic leadership and creative merchandising. Her recently-expanded portfolio includes non-edible grocery, health and beauty, seasonal, and floral. Gutridge is also a board member of Raley’s Food For Families, the company’s non-profit which strives to end hunger in the community.

“Becoming the candy category leader for Raley’s changed my life in an unimaginable way,” Gutridge says. “My creativity and business smarts have been tested. I’ve met people who’ve become friends and mentors. Receiving this award is an honor, and I’m humbled to be part of an industry that builds traditions and lifelong memories for both industry members and consumers.”

The Confectionery Leadership Awards (CLAs), established in 2011 by NCA in collaboration with Candy & Snack Today, honor exceptional retailers and wholesalers for their leadership, collaboration, and innovation within the industry. The program highlights individuals who elevate the confectionery category through creative and impactful initiatives.

The 2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards will be presented during the State of the Industry Conference, March 2-4, at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Miami, FL.

Related: NCA talks holiday candy, consumer trends