The Coperion K-Tron line of K3 hygienic design loss-in-weight vibratory tray feeders combine high accuracy with a configuration, which is ideal for materials that may not be suitable in twin screw feeders, such as fragile inclusions.

Products such as nuts, candy pieces, dried vegetables, and heat-sensitive chocolate chips are ideal for the gentle vibratory feeding principle. The modular design allows for custom tray designs, ideal for feeding into blenders, or packaging lines.

Coperion K-Tron’s patented load cells, patent pending pendulum drive technology and its newest KCM-III controller ensure high accuracy feeding. In addition, the easy clean design of the vibratory tray and the washdown silicone drive cover ensures quick and easy product changeover, with reduced cleaning times.

All product contact parts are stainless steel or FDA and EC 1935/2004 compliant materials. Rates vary from as low as 1-8500 dm3/h [0.035 up to 300 ft3/h].