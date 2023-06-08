Produced by Coperion K-Tron Salina, the K2-ML-T35 twin-screw gravimetric feeder reportedly is suited for both continuous feeding as well as batching of floodable powders, fine granulates and more difficult, sticky, or hard-to-flow products direct to continuous or batch blenders in a range of food applications, including snack and bakery product making.

The K2-ML-T35 feeder has interchangeable feeding tools and is suspended in a three-point weighing system, featuring the Coperion K-Tron SFT load cells. All parts of the feeder in contact with the material being fed are stainless steel. The feeder is designed to be easy to disassemble, and the feed screws are interchangeable.

The K2-ML-T35 feeder comes with a Coperion K-Tron SmartConnex control system, which allows individual or multi-component control. Rate range (depending on material) is 1.25 to 2,500 dm3/hr. (0.04 to 88 ft3/hr.). According to the manufacturer, the complete line of K-Tron feeders can be provided for high-accuracy addition of ingredients to mixers, resulting in overall ingredient cost savings with minimized product losses. More information is available at coperion.com/food.