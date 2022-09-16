The Coperion line of ZSK Mv PLUS high efficiency extruders have been upgraded to include options for easier clean design in order to meet the highest standards of hygiene, ideal for the processing of food products. The core feature of this redesign is the twin screw extruder’s open base frame, made of stainless steel and has only smooth surfaces, offering users numerous advantages. Its accessibility reduces the downtime needed for cleaning.

The use of Coperion high efficiency Mega Volume PLUS extruders ensures maximum material loading combined with a completely modular barrel and screw design for increased versatility. These engineered features ensure the maximum allowable free volume and throughput with highest machine efficiencies.

The complete extrusion system for food can be provided with integrated controls and equipped with Coperion K-Tron‘s line of both ingredient and liquid feeders to ensure optimal accuracy and extruder performance. For more information visit coperion.com/food.