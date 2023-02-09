Marzipops recreates traditional Easter candy to elevate consumers' Easter baskets. Shoppers can choose from glittery eggs, peep style bunnies and chicks, and sprinkled carrots. The treats are made of marzipan: a combination of sugar, ground almonds, and water. Confectioners at Marzipops handcraft candy treats made with marzipan at the company’s commercial kitchen headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI.

Marzipan is a combination of sugar, ground almonds and water. Consumers can choose from a variety of holiday themes and custom creations available without or without a stick. Each treat is handled carefully to ensure they arrive safe and sound.

In addition, Marzipops uses lovely gift boxes so that receiving and opening your treats is almost as fun as eating them, for consumers.

Learn more at marzipops.com.