HARIBO has just announced a plethora of classic HARIBO favorites plus limited-edition Happy Hoppers and Happy Chicks, as well as its Goldbear Easter Tube, just in time for the holiday.

The products include:





HARIBO Happy Hoppers 4-oz. Peg

HARIBO Happy Hoppers peg bag is full of fruity and chewy bunnies and carrots in a variety of flavors: Apple, Lemon, Orange, and Strawberry. Suggested retail price: $1.29.







HARIBO Happy Hoppers Mix Theater Box

HARIBO Happy Hoppers theater box includes a variety of fruity flavors and fun and playful bunny and carrot shaped gummies. SRP: $1.00.





HARIBO Happy Chicks 4-oz. Peg

HARIBO Happy Chicks are full of fruity and chewy egg and chick shaped gummies. Enjoy a range of fruity flavors: Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Orange, Raspberry, and Strawberry. SRP: $1.29.







HARIBO Goldbears Easter 1.53-oz. Filled Tube

The HARIBO Goldbears Easter filled tube is packed with classic HARIBO Goldbears and includes a bunny ears topper and Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, and Raspberry flavors inside. SRP: $2.29.