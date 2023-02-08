Orbit gum just dropped custom roller skates that bring the term “fresh” to a whole new level, and consumers can enter to win their own pair.

As part of Orbit’s confidence-boosting “Do What Makes You Ding” campaign, the brand is tapping the trendy reemergence of roller skating with a giveaway of customizable roller skates and $25K to support skate community initiatives.

Orbit partnered with Impala Roller Skates to drop the “Roller Ding” skate kit collection: limited-edition sets inclusive of a pair of Impala quad roller skates and various self-expressive accessories, charms, and crafting supplies to deck out the skates and make them your own. Antman Quantomania star Kathryn Newton rocked her own pair at Usher’s Dr. Dre celebration over the weekend, and now through Friday 2/10, consumers can enter for the chance to win their own Orbit Roller Ding skate kit by visiting Orbit’s announcement post on Instagram with the details to enter.

To support the larger skate community, Orbit is partnering with Butter Roll, a New York-based skate brand and social enterprise focused on BIPOC wellness through roller skating and the arts, with a $25,000 grant to further fund Butter Roll's community-driven skate initiatives to make skating more approachable, accessible, and affordable.