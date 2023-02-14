Gayonica Inc. has launched two edible products under the Jublee brand in Ontario after an initial launch in Quebec.

Jublee's vegan, gluten-free fruit bites offer a different approach to the consumption of cannabinoids. These products, geared toward specific effects, are named after the two featured ingredients.

Available in a variety of dosages and ratios of THC, CBD, CBG and CBN, the full line of Jublee products includes:

Apple & Matcha: Euphoric, uplifting, energizing

Apricot & Reishi: Relaxing, euphoric, soothing

Cherry & Cocoa: Relaxing, soothing, sensual

Blueberry & Lavender: Relaxing, soothing, sedative

Apple & Matcha and Cherry & Cocoa are launching in Ontario this month.

"We've been patiently working for years to craft the ideal products that could be understood as the alternative to classic sugary edibles made with artificial sugars and synthetic ingredients," said Alexandre Poulin, co-founder and chief innovation officer.